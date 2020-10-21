Beggars' Night, Spooktacular Trick-or-Treat Walk set for Oct. 30 in Perry

Submitted by City of Perry

The Perry City Council has designated 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 as Beggars' Night. The city reminds residents of the following precautions before going trick-or-treating:

Participating households should turn porch lights on.

Masks are recommended for trick-or-treaters, guardians and households giving away candy.

Social distancing recommendations should be followed.

If you are sick, please do not participate.

Follow safety guidelines set by the county, state and federal health departments.

Other Halloween Activities in Perry

The Perry Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a Spooktacular Trick-or-Treat walk in downtown Perry from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.

All participants are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings and maintain at least six feet between other groups of trick-or-treaters.

Willis Avenue (from 1st to 3rd) and 2nd Street (from Otley to Pattee) will be CLOSED to vehicles for the event. Parking available at city lots and side streets. Enter at intersections and follow the designated one-way route through the downtown area.