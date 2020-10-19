Local organizations team up to donate food in Dallas County area

Submitted by Dallas County Health Department

PERRY – In an effort to help local families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Tyson Foods, the Dallas County Health Department and Perfect Pact recently announced the donation of 2,500 food boxes for distribution at the Tyson Foods plant in Perry. The two truckloads of food were provided as part of the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program, and were delivered to residents in Dallas County through Tyson Foods and local area food partners.

“Dallas County is home for all of us, and when we see a neighbor in need, it’s our duty to lend a hand,” said Michael Grothe, Plant Manager at the Tyson Perry Plant. “We are honored to work alongside local Dallas County organizations to assist in making these impactful food donations. It takes a team effort to coordinate a donation of this size, and we’re grateful that we can provide refrigeration and storage for fresh produce, dairy and meat products for our employees and hometown area.”

One truckload of boxes was distributed to Tyson Perry Employees, and the other was distributed to local food pantries in Dallas County area. Nationwide, this program donated more than 100 million lunch boxes nationwide since April of this year.

“Tyson’s generous contribution allowed us to reach more people in Dallas County that we may not have reached otherwise,” said Abigail Chihak, Community Health Administrator at Dallas County Health Department. “With more than 54 million people – including 18 million children – at risk of experiencing food insecurity in 2020, it’s more important than ever to help our neighbors, and we’re proud to do this with healthy and nutritious food.”

Local organizations receiving donations include: Waukee Area Christian Services, the Dallas County Food GRID, Cities of Redfield, Minburn, Linden, Dexter, Dallas Center, Woodward and Van Meter, New Opportunities HeadStart, Opportunity on Deck, ISU Extension, Crisis Intervention and Advocacy Center, local childcares, apartment complexes and more.