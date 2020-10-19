PACES to hold Lights On After School Program on Oct. 21
PACES will hold its annual Lights On After School Program on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Weather permitting, the Lights On After School Program will be held from 5-6 p.m. on Oct. 21 at the high school football field. In case of rain or snow, the event will be livestreamed at 5 p.m. from the multi-purpose room at the elementary school on the PACES Facebook page.
You Are Invited!
What: P.A.C.E.S. Lights On After School Program
When: Wednesday, October 21 from 5-6 p.m.
Where: High School Football Field
Why: To celebrate the importance of after school programs & P.A.C.E.S.
Who: Everyone is welcome! Students, parents, teachers, community members.
Please join us for our yearly program featuring guest speakers, a group performance from our students and awards given out for our Lights On coloring, poster and essay contests. We hope to see you there!
¡Estas Invitado!
Qué: Programa de P.A.C.E.S. Lights On After School
Cuando: miércoles, 21 de octubre desde 5-6 p.m.
Dónde: Campo de fútbol de la escuela secundaria
Por Qué: Para celebrar la importancia de los programas después de la escuela y P.A.C.E.S.
Quién: Todos están bienvenido! Los estudiantes, padres, maestros, miembros de la comunidad.
Únase a nosotros en nuestro programa con oradores invitados, una actuación grupal de nuestros estudiantes y premios otorgados por nuestros concursos de colorear, carteles y ensayos de Lights On. ¡Esperamos verte ahí!