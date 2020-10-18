Perry Police Report: Oct. 6-11
Submitted by Perry Police Department
Oct. 6
Arrest: A 40 year old male Perry resident was taken into custody and charged with operating while intoxicated, 1st offense, and driving under suspension.
Arrest: A 32 year old male Grand Junction resident was arrested on a Greene County warrant for failure to appear, original charge, driving while barred.
Arrest: A 37 year old male Des Moines resident was taken into custody and charged with public intoxication.
Oct. 7
Officers responded to the 2800 block of 1st Street on a report of theft of property from a vehicle. Report completed.
Oct. 8
Accident: Vehicle one struck vehicle two that was legally parked.
Oct. 11
Arrest: A 39 year old male Perry resident was taken into custody and charged with domestic abuse assault bodily injury or mental illness.