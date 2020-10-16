Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Fall-o-Ween Sip and Shop

5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16 at Perry businesses.

Enjoy an after hours shopping experience at Perry businesses from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16. Shop fall apparel, décor and more while sipping complimentary refreshments at each location. Refreshments and in-store offerings vary per location.

Participating businesses include:

Alice's Haus Dresin

Backwards Boutique

Ben's Five & Dime

Harper Rose's Floral & Gifts

Mary Rose Collection

Michael's Cyclery

Perry Flowers by Donna Jean

Purple Star Studio

Salvaged Soul

Face masks are strongly encouraged (in between sips).

Save the Date for the next two, too:

Friday, Nov. 13: Holiday Sip & Shop

Friday, Dec. 11: Wise Men Sip & Shop

Woodward Trunk or Treat

5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at Woodward-Granger High School parking lot.

A Trunk or Treat event is set for Saturday, Oct. 16. The family-friendly event will include tailgating with candy. Wear your costumes and have some fun!

PACES Lights On After School Program

5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22 at Perry High School Football Field.

PACES will celebrate the importance of after school programs during its annual Lights on After School Program on Oct. 22. This year's event will look slightly different as it has been moved outside to the high school football field. Everyone is welcome to attend to attend the yearly program, which will include guest speakers, a group student performance and awards for the Lights On coloring, poster and essay contests.

Woodward Community Blood Drive

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 at United Methodist Church, 108 W 5th St., Woodward.

LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to book an appointment to give blood at an upcoming area blood drive. To help ensure the safety of blood donors and team members during this COVID-19 pandemic, LifeServe is enforcing several precautionary measures. Appointments are required. Donors who do not have an appointment will not be able to give blood. Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever prior to appointments. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.