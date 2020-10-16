Eric Doughan joins Perry Hy-Vee as store manager

Customers will see a new face inside Perry Hy-Vee as Eric Doughan is settling into his new role as store manager.

Doughan officially started as the Perry Hy-Vee Store Manager on Monday, Oct. 5.

“It’s been a good first week and a half so far and I’m just excited to see what all we can do,” he said.

He comes to the Perry store after serving as the assistant director in the West Lakes Hy-Vee on Jordan Creek Pkwy in West Des Moines for the previous five years.

Doughan said his role as assistant director was similar to his new role in the Perry store. He helped oversee grocery and perishables though he added that his experience had a more narrow focus as the West Des Moines store was broken up into three sections. The directors would oversee one of the sections and everything would funnel back to the store manager.

Previously, Doughan worked in the bakery department.

“Pretty much since I was 15 on, I was working in the bakery in various positions there and then I expanded out into total store (management) when I came back to the company after college,” he said.

Doughan is looking forward to managing his first store, which is the next progression from his assistant director role.

“You have to stay fluid, stay agile, be open minded to change and different opportunities because we’re constantly changing, constantly growing,” he said. “The store manager position was one of the next steps for me to take in my career. The opportunity, the timing just worked out right for me. I’m really looking forward to the challenge of it.”

Doughan is looking forward to getting to know the team in place in the Perry store as he moves into the store manager position.

“This is a smaller volume store than what I came from and what I’m used to. I’m going to really rely on the team and their knowledge and experience and their connections within town as I get settled into this role and getting to know the customers, getting to know the staff, the area. It’s going to be crucial to use their knowledge and experience so I can learn that pace,” Doughan said.

Getting to know others in the company, as well as the customers, are two of the things he enjoys about working with Hy-Vee.

“It’s definitely the people and being able to be there for people in times of need, in times of celebration, just daily tasks,” Doughan said. “That’s been amplified even more so in the last six months since COVID hit. We’ve seen such a dramatic increase in business as people’s entire lives have changed. Just being there for people through that and being there for our employees too.”

Supporting the employees is one of the challenges Doughan plans on taking seriously in his new role as store manager.

“Just being there and being part of a team, that’s really the most rewarding part of the job,” he added.

Doughan is also looking forward to getting to know the Perry community and building relationships both in and outside of the store.

“I’m just excited for the opportunity. I know there are a lot of challenges in the world right now that we’re going through but I’m just excited to see what the future brings,” he said. “Our ability to grow, I think there’s so much potential here at this store. It already does very well, there’s always a great crew. But just where we can really take it to the next level is just an exciting challenge.”