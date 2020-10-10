Burial with military honors held for Lewis Mason at Violet Hill Cemetery

Staff Report

A burial service with military honors was held for Lewis Mason on Friday, Oct. 9 at Violet Hill Cemetery in conjunction with the Dallas County Veterans Affairs office.

The Patriot Guard Riders of Iowa provided an escort for Mason from Perry City Hall to his final resting place in Violet Hill Cemetery. Chaplain Murphy of the Iowa National Guard presided over the burial.

Mason passed away on Aug. 10, 2020 in Manly, Iowa. Found in his personal effects was a deed to a space in Violet Hill Cemetery. Mason served in the Navy and was a Vietnam War veteran.