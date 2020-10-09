Perry Police Report: Sept. 25 - Oct. 4

Submitted by Perry Police Department

Sept. 25

Arrest: A 44 year old female Perry resident was arrested on a Greene County warrant for failure to appear, original charge domestic abuse assault.

Arrest: A 32 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a Dallas County warrant, Perry’s original charge of theft 3rd degree and burglary 3rd degree. Also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts.

Sept. 27

Arrest: A 20 year old Perry resident was arrested on a Greene County warrant for theft 3rd Degree and violation of probation.

Arrest: A 33 year old female Jefferson resident was taken into custody and charged with driving under suspension.

Arrest: A 32 year old male Grand Junction resident was arrested on a Greene County warrant for domestic abuse assault two counts, and willful injury casing serious injury.

Sept. 28

Arrest: A 31 year old male Yale resident was taken into custody and charged with displaying a dangerous weapon.

Sept. 29

Officers responded to the 1000 block of 14th St, Perry on a report of a domestic citation. Verbal dispute only.

Officers responded to the 140 block of Evelyn on a report of a domestic situation. Officers were not able to locate anything in the area.

Sept. 30

Arrest: A 30 year old female Coon Rapids resident was arrested on a Guthrie County warrant for probation violation, original charge of possession with intent to deliver controlled substance.

Oct. 1

Officers responded to the 2600 block of Willis Ave. on a report of a domestic situation. Verbal dispute only.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Clearview on a report of an attempted break in causing damage.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Evelyn on a report of a domestic dispute. Quiet upon officers arrival.

Oct. 2

Arrest: A 52 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a Dallas County warrant for failure to appear, original charge, driving under suspension.

Accident: Vehicle one was pulling out of the McDonald’s parking lot. The driver of vehicle one said there were two vehicles, three and four that were turning into McDonald’s and she didn’t see vehicle two. Vehicle two was southbound on 1st Ave and was passing vehicle three and four. Vehicle two struck the driver’s side rear of vehicle one causing minor damage to both vehicles. Driver of Vehicle one was cited for failure to yield upon entering and no valid DL.

Oct. 3

Arrest: A 46 year old male resident was taken into custody and charge with intimidation with dangerous weapon, violation of a no contact order and trespass 1st offense.

Oct. 4

Arrest: A 53 year old male Adel resident was taken into custody and charged with interference with official acts.

Arrest: A 50 year old male Perry resident was taken into custody and charged with domestic abuse assault 1st offense and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

Arrest: A 41 year old female Perry resident was taken into custody and charged with domestic abuse assault causing injury or mental illness 1st offense.