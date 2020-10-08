Rubin Gonzalez joins RE/MAX Pros on Main team in Perry

Submitted by RE/MAX Pros on Main

Rubin Gonzalez is joining the team at RE/MAX Pros on Main in Perry.

Gonzalez received his Real Estate licenses in 2005 and has been an active Real Estate Agent for Nevitt Realty for the last 15 years.

Gonzalez is married and has three daughters and two granddaughters. He has been a resident of Perry since 1995 and is a member of St. Patricks Church.

Gonzalez said he is excited to join the local RE/MAX team at RE/MAX Pros on Main, which includes Larry Saemisch, Juda Saemisch, Amy Rathje and Kathy Savits.

RE/MAX Pros on Main is located at 1207 2nd St., Perry, and has been serving the community for over 25 years.