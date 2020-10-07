St. Pat's students and staff take part in Healthiest State Annual Walk

On a nice, sunny day in Perry, students and teachers from Saint Patrick's School took part in the Healthiest State Annual Walk. It's a health initiative now celebrating its 10-year anniversary and the St. Pat's students and teachers took part by walking around the school on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

"Every year they've had the healthy state initiative and we've registered it and this is how we've decided for the whole group to do it, during their recesses," said Principal Kandice Roethler. "Mr. Lewis has been working with them in being healthy in our actions and eating habits and just getting out and doing it together. It gets us outside during a time where we're cooped up."

In total, the students walked around the school four times which equated to roughly a mile, the goal for the event. Stephen Lewis, who enters his first year as the physical education/technology teacher at St. Pat's, was pretty happy with the event overall as he comes back to his home town.

"Kids like it and luckily we have a good day," said Lewis. "Normally families would be allowed to join the event but it was still fun to see."

All students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade took part and they did so in stages. Using social distancing practices, students wore masks and were spaced out as much as possible. Kindergarten through second grade students went first followed by third through fifth grades and then sixth through eighth rounded out the walk.

"It's always nice to have something like this and the day just couldn't have been any better," said Roethler.