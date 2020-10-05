Perry Area Democrats to host Perry for Biden Rally on Oct. 10

Submitted by Perry Area Democrats

A Perry for Biden Rally will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10 at Pattee Park Bandshell. Pre-rally music begins at 9:30 a.m. with the rally beginning at 10. Featured speaker for this event will be U.S. Representative, Cindy Axne. The rally will include short group presentations by local supporters. Emcees are Tom Burkgren and Eddie Diaz.

Bring your lawn chair and a friend! Masks and social distancing required. For more information, call Monica Peitz at 465-9882 (please leave a message).