Perry Police Report Oct. 3

Submitted by Perry Police

It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

On 10-03-2020 at about 0330hrs Justin Scott Pierschbacher, age 46 of Perry was taken into custody and charged with Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon-a Class D Felony.

On 10-03-2020 at about 0143 hrs Pierschbacher entered the lobby of

the Perry Police Department concealing his left hand in his coat saying he had something in his pocket. Officers met him in the parking lot area of the Police Department. At that time Pierschbacher made comments about having some type of activator for an explosive device on his person. He refused to show officers his left hand keeping it inside his coat. Officers from Perry PD, Dallas County, Boone County and Woodward PD negotiated with him for approximately two hours at which time he finally complied with officer’s instructions.

Officers found that he did not have such a device on his person. He was then taken into custody without further incident. All the officers on scene did a tremendous job to resolve the situation peacefully and without further incident or injury.