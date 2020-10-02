Perry Public Library October Events

Submitted by Perry Public Library

Fall Virtual Storytimes are Underway

Zoom sessions for the Community Helpers Family Storytime unit are underway, but it's not too late to join the fun! Families with children ages two to five years are may register for the free Storytimes, accessible from our library website, from 10:15-11 a.m., on Wednesdays. The unit will continue throughout the fall and beyond. Pre-literacy skills, stories, songs, hands-on activities and simple crafts will be integrated into the Zoom programs and accompanying activity kits will be available for curbside pick-up for registrants, prior to the live sessions. Wee Wonders recorded programs for babies (infants-18 months) are now posting on our website on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, an ongoing series. Free activity kits and books are part of the programs, and registered participants may pick them up curbside, during library open hours. To register or for more information, call Suzanne Kestel at the library: 515-465-3569.

Family Evening Pumpkin Party Virtual Program - Oct. 8

Families with young children are invited to register for a free fall event called Family Evening Pumpkin Party, held virtually through Zoom, at 6 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 8. Each family who registers will receive a free kit containing a pumpkin, craft supplies and ingredients to make a snack. Miss Suzanne will demonstrate a craft, as well as how to make Pumpkin Seed Trail Mix during the live Zoom presentation. Registration is required for this event, so pumpkin party kits can be assembled for each family to pick up, curbside, prior to the program. After the program, families may email a picture of their carved or decorated pumpkins to Miss Suzanne to share on the library website! Call 465-3569 or email skestel@perry.lib.ia.us to join the party.

Shred Event - Oct. 10

Perry Public Library will host a shred event with The Shredder of Des Moines this fall, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10. Everyone is invited to take advantage of this opportunity to shred old records and documents right here in town, free of charge. Look for The Shredder truck in the library south parking lot. Mark your calendars, clean out those closets and filing cabinets, and dispose of your old documents in a safe, secure way. This event is sponsored by Perry Public Library and the City of Perry.

Zoom Craft Club Event - Oct. 13

Perry Public Library staff will host the October 2020 virtual Craft Club event at 6:30 p.m. on on Monday, Oct. 12. The featured craft is Ombre Fall Pumpkin Sign and the registration deadline is Monday, Oct. 5. Anyone may join us for Zoom Craft Club, but participants must register and pay the $5 materials fee by the deadline to receive the craft kit of materials. Don’t wait – the kits are limited to 24 participants and will be ready for curbside pick-up prior to the program. Call the library to register or for more information: 515-465-3569.

Halloween Spooktacular - Oct. 30

Perry Public Library will again take part in the 2020 Halloween Spooktacular, from 4-6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30. The event is sponsored by the Perry area Chamber of Commerce and participating businesses and local children and families are invited to trick-or-treat at the library - remembering to socially distance with your family groups to keep everyone safe.

​For additional information, contact the library at 515-465-3569.