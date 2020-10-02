Local students named to Summer Semester Dean’s List at DMACC
Submitted by DMACC
Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson recently released the names of students eligible for the Summer Semester Dean’s List. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average for that semester.
Those recognized from the area include:
- Krista Johnson, Pre-Nursing, Granger
- Cecilia Castellanos, Liberal Arts, Perry
- Anna Eppert, Liberal Arts, Perry
- Laura Hernandez, Liberal Arts, Perry
- Edith Juarez Marroquin, Pre-Nursing, Perry
- Riley Paul, Pre-Nursing, Woodward
- Megan Steinbrink, Mortuary Science, Woodward