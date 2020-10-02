Dallas County Sheriff Report: Sept. 23-26

Submitted by Dallas County Sheriff's Office

Sept. 22, 2020

A 52 year old male Jamaica resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was possession of controlled substance – 1st offense.

Sept. 23, 2020

A 31 year old female Norwalk resident was arrested on a warrant for failing to appear. The original charge was possession of controlled substance – 2nd offense.

A 56 year old Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failing to appear. The original charge was possession of controlled substance – 1st offense.

Sept. 24, 2020

A 40 year old male was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was possession of controlled substance 1st offense.

Sept. 25, 2020

A 36 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant. The original charge was domestic abuse assault.

A 32 year old Bagley resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was driving while license denied, suspended cancelled or revoked.

A 32 year old male Nevada resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was theft 3rd degree.

A 48 year old female Madrid resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was theft 4th degree.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 32000 block of R Ave. There were no injuries to the occupant of the car, but damage was estimated at $1,500.

An Oelwein driver was driving a vehicle that got stuck on some railroad tracks on Maple Street in Dexter. He stated he took a wrong turn and got stuck on the tracks. He was able to get it off the tracks, but was cited for failure to provide financial liability-accident. Damage was estimated at about $1,500 to the vehicle.

Sept. 26, 2020

A 45 year old male Stuart resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was driving while license denied, suspended cancelled or revoked.

Driver one was driving westbound in the 22000 block of Hwy 44, when he struck a deer. When he hit his brakes, he was rear ended by driver two. Driver two sustained a bloody nose in the accident, but was checked out by EMS before refusing transport. Her vehicle was disabled, which was towed privately. Damage to vehicle two was estimated at approximately $8,000. Driver one was not injured and his vehicle sustained approximately $15,000 damage, but was able to drive away from the scene.