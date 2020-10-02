Absentee voting starts Oct. 5 in the Dallas County Auditor’s Office

Submitted by Dallas County Auditor's Office

ADEL - Dallas County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Julia Helm has announced that absentee ballots for the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election will be available to be voted in the Dallas County Temporary Elections Office beginning on Oct. 5.

Absentee ballots may be cast in the Dallas County Temporary Elections Office at 818 Court St., Adel, IA, during regular office hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, until Monday, Nov. 2 at 5 p.m.

In addition, below is a list of satellite voting dates and locations for early voting:

St. Boniface Catholic Church 1200 Warrior Ln. Waukee, IA Oct. 12-13 – 2-8 p.m.

McCreary Community Bldg. 1800 Pattee St. Perry, IA Oct. 15-16 – 2-8 p.m.

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church 7075 Ashworth Rd. West Des Moines, IA Oct. 22-23 – 2-8 p.m.

Heartland Presbyterian Church 14300 Hickman Rd. Clive, IA Oct. 23 – 2-8 p.m. Oct. 24 – 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Dallas County Temporary Elections Office 818 Court St Adel, IA Oct. 5 through Nov. 2 – 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Oct. 24 – 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Oct. 31 – 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Absentee ballots must be requested in writing. Forms are available at the Auditor’s Office and on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.iowa.gov. Ballots returned through the mail must be postmarked by midnight, Nov. 2. The Auditor encourages those returning their ballots via the postal service to mail them before Oct. 27.

All requests for ballots to be mailed must be received by the Auditor’s Office by 5 p.m. Oct. 24.

For more information about the November 3, 2020 General Election contact the Dallas County Auditor’s office at 515-993-6914 or at https://www.dallascountyiowa.gov/.