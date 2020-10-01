Perry Police Report: Sept. 22-24
It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Sept. 22
Received a report of a theft in the 1500 block of Otley. Theft of a political sign.
Officers responded to the 2500 block of Perry Park Ave on a report of a domestic dispute. Verbal only. Parties separated for a time.
Received a report of a theft in the 400 block of Lucinda. Under investigation.
Arrest: A 22 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a Dallas County warrant for failure to appear, original charge, driving under suspension.
Arrest: A 29 year old male Perry resident was taken into custody and charged with public intoxication and interference with official acts.
Sept. 23
Officers responded to the 1600 block of Evelyn on a report of a possible domestic dispute.
Sept. 24
Arrest: A 20 year old male Perry resident was taken into custody and charged with driving under suspension.
Arrest: A 58 year old male Perry resident was taken into custody and charged with violation a protective order and on a Boone County warrant for failure to appear on a probation revocation.
Arrest: A 23 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a Dallas County warrant, Perry’s original charge of harassment 1st degree, two counts.
Arrest: A 40 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a Dallas County warrant for failure to appear, original charge of possession of a controlled substance.