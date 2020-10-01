Burial service with military honors for Lewis Mason set for Oct. 9

Submitted by City of Perry

In conjunction with the Dallas County Veterans Affairs office, a burial service with military honors has been set for Mr. Lewis Mason. The burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 9 at Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry with Chaplain Murphy of the Iowa National Guard presiding. In addition, the Patriot Guard Riders of Iowa will be providing an escort for Mr. Mason from Perry City Hall to his final resting place in Violet Hill Cemetery. The Patriot Guard Riders of Iowa's procession will leave Perry City Hall at 9:45 a.m.

Mr. Mason passed away on Aug. 10, 2020 in Manly, Iowa. Found in his personal effects was a deed to a space in Violet Hill Cemetery. Mr. Mason served in the Navy and was a Vietnam War veteran. Little is known of Mr. Mason, however the outreach of support for this veteran from the community and many different organizations has been immense.

Anyone wishing to attend the burial service or view the procession are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines for staying healthy.

Please call Perry City Hall at 515-465-2481 if you have any questions.