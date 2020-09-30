St. Pat's honors responsible students in September for new monthly program

Students at Saint Patrick’s Catholic School were recently recognized for demonstrating responsibility.

A select group of St. Pat’s students posed for a photo on Wednesday as part of the school’s new Shining Knights program.

“These were our kiddos that throughout the month they were consistently responsible and showed what it meant without having to have frequent reminders,” Principal Kandice Roethler said.

The Shining Knights program kicked off in September and will honor the students who meet the expectations of the school’s PBIS program and the month’s focus. September’s focus was responsibility. Each month will have a different focus.

The students will be recognized on the last day of each month for demonstrating that month’s focus throughout the year.

“We recognize the students in the classroom but we felt it was the next step that they deserved to be recognized school-wide because they are consistently demonstrating our focus of the month,” Roethler said. “These kiddos demonstrate (the month’s focus) more frequently without having to be reminded, whether it’s in the hallways, in the gym, on the playground, in the classroom, etc.”