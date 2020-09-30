McCreary Community Building to officially reopen remodeled facility Oct. 1

After months of renovations, COVID-19 and a derecho, the McCreary Community Building will reopen its doors on Thursday, Oct. 1.

The building will officially open to the public at 6 a.m. on Thursday. Local residents will get a sneak peek before it officially opens to the public during public tours on Wednesday. The ribbon will be cut with the help of the Perry Chamber of Commerce at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Public tours will be held from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday. Visitors are encouraged to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

John Anderson, Perry Parks and Recreation Director and Becky Halling, Assistant Parks and Recreation Director, are looking forward to showing off all of the updates made to the around 40-year-old facility.

“We’re really excited about it. We’re excited to showcase the work we’ve been doing for the last two years. It’s been two years in the making from community outreach to planning,” Anderson said.

“And here we are,” Halling added.

The phase one renovations for the McCreary Community Building included replacement of the boilers, chiller, hot water heaters, theater renovations, interior work and more.

The construction process started in late March. Anderson said initial plans were to leave the building open during construction and section off areas of the building as they went. COVID-19 changed things as the building was closed down in late March.

“COVID closing down the building has honestly been the best thing for this project because it expedited things, they could demo everything at the same time,” Anderson said in late June.

Fast-forward to September and the finishing touches are being made. Though work slowed down as the derecho hit the Perry area on Aug. 10.

“The derecho kind of pushed us. It took us out of here for four weeks. We’re four weeks behind where we wanted to be by Oct. 1 so it’s not going to be a perfect building when it opens, but it’s going to be real close,” Anderson said.

Still, he is looking forward to showing off the updated facility when it officially opens on Oct. 1.

“I think all the hard work, it’s all going to showcase itself on Thursday,” Anderson added.

Visitors to the McCreary Community Building will notice a number of changes, including an updated gym, a new fitness center where the old theater was, new studio spaces, an updated front desk area, lobby bathrooms, a child watch area and more.

One of the best parts of the facility that visitors won’t see, Anderson said, are the new hot water heaters, boilers and chiller.

One large improvement they will see is the gym.

“Everything in here is new from ceiling to floor, from basketball hoops to new mats, to taking out the drop ceiling and then new flooring. It just looks bigger. It’s a whole new gym,” Anderson said.

Another big change is the old theater space, which has been converted into a fitness center.

“It’s hard to believe it was a theater at one time,” Halling said of the updated space, which now includes all of the workout equipment in one room.

The cardio and weightlifting equipment had been separated in various rooms within the facility. Halling said having everything in one area will make it easier for staff and patrons alike.

The fitness center also features additional natural light as windows were added to one wall.

“What a great view of the beautiful Wiese Park while you’re working out,” Anderson said.

“That’s probably my favorite thing is the windows, just because of the natural light,” Halling added.

One of the other changes included adding 24/7 access to the fitness center through a side door. While the derecho pushed back the project, Anderson expects the fitness center will be able to be accessed by those 18 and up using their membership cards starting on Thursday.

Moving the weight equipment to the fitness center allowed that space to be turned into two studios.

Halling said studio space was lacking as they had to use the senior room or theater in the past. Now, she said they will have dedicated studio spaces to use for future programming.

Halling added that while more programming and fitness classes will come, their current focus is getting the building open for people to use.

The facility will look different when it officially reopens on Oct. 1 and the procedures will also look different as new COVID-19 guidelines will be put in place.

Anderson said they will have signage and stickers on the floor to promote social distancing. Masks will be highly recommended. Areas like the pool, gym and fitness center will have occupancy limits. Less lockers will be available and patrons will be asked to provide their own balls for the gym. Sanitizing stations will also be available.

“I hope everyone is understanding and realizes that we’re doing the best we can with the information that we have and we’re trying to keep everybody safe from all walks of life,” Anderson said of the new COVID-19 guidelines.

While the facility won’t be back to 100 percent normal, Anderson and Halling are looking forward to opening the doors and showing off the remodeled facility.

“You don’t walk into the same building anymore. It’s updated and current,” Halling said. “I’m excited for patrons to get in and see it and start using it and see what they have to say. I think it’ll be fantastic.”