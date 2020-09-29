Perry storm debris sites now closed, city reminds residents of yard waste and burning regulations

Submitted by City of Perry

The State of Iowa has brought in crews to chip the storm debris at the dump sites at both the Pattee Park Campground Parking Lot and the Pattee Park Dog Park Parking Lot. These storm debris dump sites are now officially closed.

Curbside collection of yard waste will continue for our residents through Dec. 9. Storm debris may be bagged, if items are small, or bundled according to the curbside collection regulations.

More:City of Perry sets fall open burning, yard waste collection dates

Residents may also burn storm debris during the regular fall season of yard waste burning. Please make sure to follow the burning regulations.

The Fall season of open burning of yard waste materials will begin at 10 a.m. on Nov. 2 and end at sundown on Nov. 22. All burning must take place from 10 a.m. until sundown, is restricted to private property, in the rear of the property and must be supervised at all times. All burning must be at least 30 feet from any building inhabited by persons other than the landowner or tenant conducting the open burning.

Please call Perry City Hall at 515-465-2481 if you have any questions.