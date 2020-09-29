Dallas County Health Department releases updated COVID-19 quarantine guidance

Submitted by Dallas County Health Department

On Sept. 29, the Iowa Governor’s Office and Iowa Department of Public Health released new quarantine recommendations for persons that have been exposed to a positive case of COVID-19. This guidance was adopted based on regional data suggesting that if both the COVID-19 positive case and close contacts were wearing a facial covering during the period of exposure, the contacts were less likely to become ill or test positive for the virus.

The following changes will be immediately effective in Dallas County:

If identified close contacts AND the confirmed case both consistently wore an appropriate facial covering during the time of exposure, the 14-day quarantine is no longer required.

Close contacts are advised to continue wearing a mask and self-monitor for symptoms. Persons that are self-monitoring and develop symptoms should contact their healthcare provider or visit Test Iowa for testing and diagnosis. If a person becomes ill and does not get tested, they should remain home until 10 days after symptom onset.

All household/residential and healthcare contacts will still be recommended to complete a 14-day quarantine. Guidance for residential/healthcare settings has not changed.

Facial coverings should snuggly cover your nose, mouth, and chin. Face shields are not considered an appropriate facial covering under these guidelines. Guidance for appropriate facial coverings and facial covering usage can be found on the CDC website.

All persons that are in isolation due to a confirmed COVID-19 infection will remain in isolation. Guidance for ill persons has not changed.

All persons currently in quarantine may discontinue that quarantine if: They are not experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19; They wore an appropriate mask during the period of exposure; AND, The confirmed case to whom they were exposed wore an appropriate mask during the period of exposure.



Social distancing, frequent handwashing, and mask usage remains a highly recommended mitigation strategy. This guidance does not replace the need for these practices.

The new quarantine guidelines are for community-based exposures and will primarily effect those exposed in workplace, childcare and school settings.

Any questions regarding COVID-19 and the newly updated quarantine guidance can be directed to 515-993-3750. For ongoing updates and COVID-19 information, please visit

www.coronavirus.iowa.gov and follow @DallasCoHealth on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.