Tyson gives $15K in grants to Perry organizations

Submitted by Tyson Foods

It’s always important to support neighbors in times of need, but this year has been especially difficult for people across the U.S. Tyson Foods is fortunate to be a part of more than 100+ communities across the country and recognizes the importance of supporting their team members, their families and their plant communities at large. Because of this, Tyson has stepped up its efforts in the past year to donate a record amount of protein. The company also invested millions of dollars in community grants to help fight hunger, support health care initiatives and provide educational tools for teachers.

Specifically, for Iowa, Tyson donated a total of $550,000 and within the Perry community, Tyson gave $15,000 in grants to the following organizations:

Saint Patrick’s Catholic School Grab & Go Meals

Perry Community School District

Perry Area Emergency Food Council

Nationally, Tyson donated more than 30 million pounds of protein, or the equivalent of 120 million meals, which is part of the nearly $75 million in contributions related to hunger relief and COVID-19 over the past year. These donations included food, financial assistance and nonprofit partners in local communities.

The food donations were part of more than $75 million the company invested to fulfil its

commitment to address hunger insecurity, support its team members and improve the quality of life in the communities where it operates.

The company’s COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund distributed grants and food donations to nonprofit organizations working to help people in plant communities across the U.S. The company has also provided $6 million in financial assistance through its Helping Hands program directly to team members in need during the pandemic.

“Our company is proud to play a critical role in feeding the nation during this challenging time, and we recognize the importance of supporting our team members, their families and our plant communities,” said John R. Tyson, chief sustainability officer, Tyson Foods. “We’ve focused resources where we can generate the most impact and support organizations doing heroic work at the local level.”