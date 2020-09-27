Perry Police Report: Sept. 16-21

Submitted by Perry Police Department

It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Sept. 16

Arrest: A 16 year old male from Perry was taken into custody and charged with operating motor vehicle without owner’s consent.

Received a report of a theft in the 400 block of 5th Street. Approximately $400 loss.

Received a report of a theft in the 1600 block of 5th Street. Approximately loss $20.

Sept. 17

Officers responded to the 2600 block of Willis Ave. on a report of a theft. Estimated loss $33.

Arrest: A 33 year old female Perry resident was arrested on a Dallas County warrant, Perry’s original charge, domestic abuse assault, 1st offense.

Sept. 18

Accident: Unit one was traveling EB in the 1200 Block of Lucinda St. when she dropped her phone that was in her hand, as she attempted to grab the phone, she swerved to the southeast and stuck unit two, which was legally parked in ta parking stall on the south side of the street in front of a restaurant. Unit two was unoccupied at the time of the collision. Unit one sustained extensive right front end damage and both front air bags were deployed. The damage was estimated over $2,000. Unit two sustained minor damage to the rear bumper. The damage was estimated at $50. No injuries were reported.

Received a report of criminal mischief in the 400 block of Willis Ave. Back window to a vehicle broken. Estimated damages $250.

Sept. 19

Arrest: A 46 year old male Perry resident was taken into custody and charged with false imprisonment and interference with official acts.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Central on a report of a fight in progress. Under investigation.

Arrest: A 33 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a Dallas County warrant for probation violation, original charge of assault causing bodily injuries.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of 2nd Street on a report of a fight. Verbal dispute only. Nothing physical.

Sept. 21

Received a report of a theft from the 1500 block of 18th St. Under investigation.

Received a report of a theft from the 1600 block of 7th Street. Under investigation.

Arrest: A 46 year old male Perry resident was taken into custody and charged with stalking 1st offense and harassment 3rd degree.