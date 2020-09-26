Aging Resources of Central Iowa warns residents about COVID-19 scam

Submitted by Aging Resources of Central Iowa

Aging Resources of Central Iowa wants to warn you about a new scam related to COVID-19 and contact tracing. Scammers are calling older adults and telling them that they have been exposed to someone who is infected with COVID-19. The scammers then proceed to ask personal information such as your address, date of birth and Social Security number. They may even say you were exposed at your bank and ask for your banking information.

Legitimate contact tracers will be from the Iowa Department of Public Health or one of their contractors. They will ask if you have any COVID-19 symptoms and about other people you may have come into contact with recently. They may ask if you have health insurance or not. Additional medical and social service resources will be offered. They will NOT ask for your date of birth, Social Security or any financial information.

Red flags… Be cautious of any caller who asks for your Social Security or Medicare numbers, requests cash, your credit card or bank account information to schedule or pay for a COVID-19 test. Never provide this type of information to anyone who calls you on your phone.

For further information or questions, please call Aging Resources’ Elder Right Specialist, Crystal Doig, at 515-633-9508.