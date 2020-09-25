City of Perry’s 2020 Street Overlay Project to continue starting Sept. 28

Submitted by City of Perry

Beginning on Monday, Sept. 28, Des Moines Asphalt and Paving will return to Perry to complete the 2020 Street Improvements. The project includes street improvements for nearly 60 blocks of city streets with all streets involved receiving a new asphalt surface.

Work will begin in the area of 6th Street and Dewey Avenue, then continue to the areas of 5th Street, 8th Street, Violet Hill Cemetery, Graceland Avenue and West 2nd and Park Street.

There will be some minor disruptions to traffic during the construction, however, those will primarily be limited to the daytime hours only. For those homeowners affected, Des Moines Asphalt will be placing door hangers in advance of the project. If you happen to be a resident that has a vehicle parked on the street and you have been notified of street work, please make sure to move your vehicle before the work begins.

The work will vary in areas of the community with removal of the existing surface, pavement patching and installation of a new asphalt surface. There will be traffic barricades up while work is happening on the selected streets. Access will be limited during the time when work is occurring but will be open again for traffic at the end of the day. For everyone’s safety and to help the contractors build a great street, please be respectful of the barricades and avoid the construction areas as much as possible.

The project is funded by the City of Perry’s one cent Local Option Sales Tax and the 10 cent fuel tax increase approved by State of Iowa in 2015. The City of Perry will continue to schedule multi-block overlay projects in other areas of our community on a regular basis to be paid with Local Option Sales Tax and Road Use Tax funds.

If you have questions or concerns about this project, please contact the City of Perry at 515-465-2481.