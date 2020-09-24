City of Perry sets fall open burning, yard waste collection dates

Submitted by City of Perry

The Fall season of open burning of yard waste materials will begin at 10 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2020 and end at sundown on Nov. 22, 2020.

All burning must take place from 10 a.m. until sundown, is restricted to private property, in the rear of the property and must be supervised at all times.

All burning must be at least 30 feet from any building inhabited by persons other than the landowner or tenant conducting the open burning.

The City of Perry encourages residents to find alternative methods to open burning for yard waste disposal.

Residential curbside yard waste pickup will continue on the following dates:

Sept. 30 - North Side of Willis Avenue

Oct. 7 - South Side of Willis Avenue

Oct. 14 - North Side of Willis Avenue

Oct. 21 - South Side of Willis Avenue

Oct. 28 - North Side of Willis Avenue

Nov. 4 - South Side of Willis Avenue

Nov. 11 Week of Veterans’ Day – No Yard Waste Pickup

Nov. 18 - North Side of Willis Avenue

Nov. 25 Week of Thanksgiving – No Yard Waste Pickup

Dec. 2 - South Side of Willis Avenue

Dec. 9 - North Side of Willis Avenue

All yard waste except tree, bush or brush materials are to be placed in paper yard waste bags with a maximum weight of 40 pounds and set near the street curb in front of the residence.

All tree, bush and brush materials are to be bundled and tied in maximum lengths of four feet with a maximum weight of 40 pounds and set near the street curb. To assure prompt pick-up, please have your yard waste at the curb by 7 a.m.

If you have any questions, please call Perry City Hall at 515-465-2481.