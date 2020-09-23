Woodward-Granger announces 2020 homecoming court

Woodward-Granger's 2020 homecoming court has been announced.

The king candidates include Kade Polich, Trevor Simmons, Worth Henry, Trey Lettow and Kristopher Kammerer.

The queen candidates include Maddisen Vermaas, Isabella Milosevich, Faith Kuehl, Ava Petersen and Olivia Sus.

COVID-19 has caused changes to the regular homecoming activities. The dance and parade have been canceled for this year.

In place of a parade, the homecoming court will be traveling around Woodward and Granger on Thursday. They will leave the high school at 6 p.m. and then head to Granger after going around Woodward.

The 2020 homecoming king and queen will be crowned at halftime of Friday's football game. Woodward-Granger will take on Kuemper Catholic on Friday with kickoff set for 7 p.m.