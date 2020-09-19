Vigil and Memorial set for the late Justice Ginsburg outside the Dallas County Courthouse

Submitted by

Dallas County Democrats

The Dallas County Democratic Party is hosting a peaceful and free vigil and memorial gathering on the lawn of the historic Dallas County Iowa Courthouse on Monday, Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. in remembrance and respect to the late Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away at the age of 87 on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993 and served for nearly 27 years. Ruth Bader Ginsburg is famously remembered for her short stature, dedicated passion to equality, equity and women's rights and her longtime friendship with the late Conservative Justice Saclia who passed in 2016.

This event is free to the public and organizers are asking attendees to wear a mask, comply with social distancing of at least six feet and bring a chair if you wish. There is no set agenda or speaking lineup, folks are free to come and go as they wish. We will gather for a moment of silence at 7:55 p.m. on the west side of the Courthouse.