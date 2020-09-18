Perry Police Report: Sept. 8-14

Submitted by Perry Police Department

It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Sept. 8

Officers responded to 2500 block of Otley on a report of a theft.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Warford on a report of a domestic disturbance. Verbal argument.

Sept. 9

Officers located criminal mischief to a vehicle in the 1400 block of 5th St. Damage to vehicle windows as well as parts of the vehicle body. Under investigation.

Arrest: A 16 year old male from Perry was taken into custody and charged with possession of drub paraphernalia.

Sept. 10

Received a report of criminal activity in the 1400 block of Warford. Vehicle window broken. Under investigation.

Sept. 12

Arrest: A 40 year old female Adel resident was taken into custody and charged with domestic abuse assault 1st offense.

Arrest: A 20 year old male Adel resident was arrested on a Dallas County warrant for failure to appear original charge driving under suspension.

Sept. 13

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Otley on a report of a theft. Yard equipment and other items taken. Under investigation.

Sept. 14

Arrest: A 34 year old male Waukee resident was taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of controlled substance (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arrest: A 19 year old female Granger resident was taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) 3rd offense.