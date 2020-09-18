PHS grad Kimberly Fox receives Fulbright U.S. Scholar Award to Sweden

Submitted by Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs

The U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board are pleased to announce that Kimberly Fox of Bridgewater State University (MA) has received a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award to Sweden. Fox, a 1988 Perry High School graduate, will conduct research at the Swedish Institute for Social Research at Stockholm University as part of a cross-cultural examination of the social policy impacts on adults living alone. With advanced industrial societies facing important demographic changes, including aging populations and more people living alone throughout their lives, the needs and experiences of these individuals are rarely considered. People living alone are unique in their need to rely on extended social networks, support their own physical and psychological needs, and maintain their households without the assistance of others. This project will examine the importance of welfare support, social connections, and workplace experiences for the well-being of individuals who live alone in mid- and later-life through an examination of the social policies, workplace conditions, and social supports of individuals in Sweden compared to similarly situated individuals in the United States.

As a Fulbright Scholar, Fox will share knowledge and foster meaningful connections across communities in the United States and Sweden. Fulbrighters engage in cutting edge research and expand their professional networks, often continuing research collaborations started abroad and laying the groundwork for forging future partnerships between institutions. Upon returning to their home countries, institutions, labs, and classrooms, they share their stories and often become active supporters of international

exchange, inviting foreign scholars to campus and encouraging colleagues and students to go abroad. As Fulbright Scholar alumni, their careers are enriched by joining a network of thousands of esteemed scholars, many of whom are leaders in their fields. Fulbright alumni include 60 Nobel Prize laureates, 86 Pulitzer Prize recipients, and 37 who have served as a head of state or government.

The Fulbright Program is the flagship international educational exchange program sponsored by the U.S. government and is designed to forge lasting connections between the people of the United States and the people of other countries, counter misunderstandings, and help people and nations work together toward common goals. Since its establishment in 1946, the Fulbright Program has enabled more than 390,000 dedicated and accomplished students, scholars, artists, teachers, and professionals of all backgrounds to study, teach and conduct research, exchange ideas, and find solutions to shared international concerns. The Fulbright Program is funded through an annual appropriation made by the U.S. Congress to the U.S. Department of State.

Participating governments and host institutions, corporations, and foundations around the world also provide direct and indirect support to the Program, which operates in more than 160 countries worldwide.

For further information about the Fulbright Program or the U.S. Department of State, please visit http://eca.state.gov/fulbright or contact the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs Press Office by telephone 202-632-6452 or e-mail ECA-Press@state.gov.