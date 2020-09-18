SUBSCRIBE NOW

Perry High School announces 2020 homecoming court

Andrew Brown
Perry Chief
Perry's 2020 homecoming court was announced during an assembly held at Dewey Field on Friday. 

The king candidates include Miguel Sierra, Riese Archer, Zach Darr, Jayson Chavez, and Abner Rivera. The queen candidates include Ainsley Marburger, Cindy Troung, Aubree Tasler, Shelby De La Cruze, and Claire Southward. 

Coronation will take place prior to the game Friday at 6 p.m. where the court king and queen will be announced. 

Homecoming week kicks off on Monday, Sept. 21 and will continue on through Saturday, Sept. 26. The theme for Perry High School's homecoming in 2020 is "Let's Hit the Road!" The weeklong annual tradition will include various festivities including dress up days. 

  • Monday, Sept. 21: Moana Monday 
  • Tuesday, Sept. 22: Texas Tuesday 
  • Wednesday, Sept. 23: Winter Wednesday
  • Thursday, Sept. 24: Theatrical Thursday
  • Friday, Sept. 25: Class Color Day (Freshmen will wear red, sophomores will wear white, juniors will wear black, seniors will wear blue, and staff will wear gray.

On game day itself, there will be a class golf cart decoration judging live-streamed from Dewey Field at 12:30 p.m. There will be fireworks sponsored by the Class of 2021 during halftime along with the Spirit Stick victory lap. 

The festivities will continue into Saturday, Sept. 26 beginning with the Perry volleyball team taking on the South Tama Invitational at 9 a.m. in Tama. There will be a carnival night with carnival games at Jim Kaufman Track from 7 p.m. until 12 a.m. There will also be a hypnotist for the Class of 2021 at the Perry Arts Center beginning at 7 p.m. 

