Happenings in Perry

Staff Report

Community Helpers Family Storytimes

10:15-11 a.m. Wednesdays starting Sept. 23.

Now that the new school year is underway, Perry Public Library will resume children’s programming virtually, via Zoom software, during the pandemic, in keeping with recommended social distancing guidelines and protocols. Families with children two to five years of age are invited to register for the free Community Helpers Storytime unit, accessible from our website, beginning Wednesday, Sept. 23, and continuing through the fall season and beyond. We will discuss the roles of doctors, dentists, police officers, firefighters, chefs, teachers, scientists and other helpers. Pre-literacy skills, songs, hands-on activities and simple crafts will be integrated into the Zoom programs and free activity kits will be available for curbside pick-up for registrants, as well. Register by calling the library: 465-3569, or email Children’s Librarian Suzanne Kestel: skestel@perry.lib.ia.us. The sessions will be offered online until in-person meetings can safely resume.

Wee Wonders Storytimes

Second and fourth Thursdays of the month, starting Sept. 24.

This fall, Perry Public Library will offer Wee Wonders programming for babies (up to 18 months) online. Beginning Thursday, Sept. 24, links to pre-recorded sessions will be posted on our library website, on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, and we will continue the programs throughout the fall season and beyond. Although the recordings are free and accessible for everyone, registration is required for participants to receive the free books and handouts, available for curbside pick-up during open hours. Call Children’s Librarian Suzanne Kestel to register or for more information: 515-465-3569.

Perry Community Blood Drive

2-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 at First United Methodist Church, 1100 3rd St.

To help ensure the safety of blood donors and team members during this COVID-19 pandemic, LifeServe is enforcing several precautionary measures. Appointments are required. Donors who do not have an appointment will not be able to give blood. Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever prior to appointments. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.

Harvest Carry Out Supper

5-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at Washington Township School (Corner of P-58 and F-31) 7 miles south of Perry.

A Harvest Carry Out Supper will be held on Sept. 26. A free-will offering will be taken. The menu includes pork loin, cheesy potatoes, bake beans, roll, bar and water. Outdoor seating will be available, weather permitting. Protocol for COVID-19 will be followed.

Take Control of Your Chronic Pain

5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.

Dallas County Hospital is holding a virtual event for you to learn more about options for taking control of your chronic pain. Space is limited so please register: tiny.cc/ControlYourPain. Hear from Dr. Jolene Smith and a special guest chronic pain patient. If you have any questions about the event, please call John Welch at 515.360.1171 or email at John.Welch@bsci.com