Woodward-Granger High School student tests positive for COVID-19

Staff Report

The Woodward-Granger Community School District recently confirmed a student at Woodward-Granger High School tested positive for COVID-19 in a letter sent out on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Superintendent Matt Adams said in the letter that the district has been working closely with local public health officials to assist with any contact tracing. Separate communication will be sent out to those identified as having close contact.

The letter sent out to parents, students and faculty on Sunday was to make the public aware of the situation. The letter also reminded parents and guardians to keep monitoring their student's health and for employees to monitor their own health in the letter. Any individual exhibiting symptoms related to COVID-19 should stay home.

"We want to assure our school community that the safety and well-being of our

students and staff is our top priority," Adams said in the letter. "We will continue to be diligent in following the latest guidance from local, state, and federal public health agencies to keep our community as safe as possible. We thank you for your continued support and understanding."