Perry Police Report: Aug. 31 - Sept. 7

Submitted by Perry Police Department

It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Aug. 31

Officers responded to a theft report in the 1900 block of 5th Street.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Willis Ave on a civil dispute.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Evelyn on a report of a domestic dispute.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Pattee on a theft report. Property located and returned to the owner.

Received a report of harassment. Victim lives outside of Perry. Under investigation.

Sept. 1

A 16 year old male from Perry was taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sept. 2

A 17 years of age male from Perry was taken into custody and charged with assault with intent to cause serious injury.

Arrest: A 24 year old female Perry resident was arrested on a Boone County warrant for driving under the influence- liquor.

Accident: Vehicle one was parked in the parking lot of Casey’s General Store located at 2617 Will Ave. Vehicle two began to back up and struck the front end bumper of vehicle one with its rear bumper. There was minor damage to vehicle one. No one was injured during this incident.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of 14th St. on a report of domestic disturbance. Situation calmed for the night.

Sept. 3

Officers’ responded to the 1000 block of 14th St. on a report of a domestic situation. Situation calmed.

Sept. 4

Accident: Vehicle one was backing out to the alley to head west of Park St. The driver of vehicle one said she was unable to see vehicle two which was parked on the north side of Park Street. The driver of vehicle one said the truck was too tall to see over through her mirrors. Vehicle one backed into the rear driver side of vehicle two causing minor damage to both vehicles.

Sept. 5

Officers responded to the 1500 block of 8th Street on a domestic disturbance. Situation calmed.

Sept. 6

Arrest: A 29 year old male Perry resident was charged with driving while license suspended, cancelled or revoked.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of 16th Street o a report of harassment.

Arrest: A 28 year old male Madrid resident was taken into custody and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and in a Dallas County Warrant for failure to appear, original charge of operating while under the influence.

Accident: Vehicle two backed into vehicle one doing damage to the front driver’s side bumper of vehicle one and the rear passenger side bumper of vehicle two. Driver of vehicle two was cited for no insurance.

Sept. 7

Officers responded to the 700 block of Graceland on a report of burglary. Under investigation.