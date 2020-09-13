Perry Elks donate to Perry Ministerial Association's Good Samaritan Fund

Lisa Widick - Perry Elks Lodge No. 407

Perry Elks Lodge No. 407 recently donated $5,500 to the Perry Ministerial Association's Good Samaritan Fund.

"The Good Samaritan Fund helps with rent, utilities and other unexpected financial crises that might come along," First Christian Church Pastor Andrea Brownlee explained. "Our hope is to be able to help, not just with rent and utilities, but if someone has an unexpected car expense or medical bill, and they are still able to handle all their other financial needs, then we can help with those other unexpected things.”

First Presbyterian Church Pastor Lynne Hanna explained that a person or family in need would reach out to New Opportunities and that organization would put the person in need in touch with the Good Samaritan Fund organizers. All applicant information is kept strictly confidential.

Brownlee said there has been a small increase in need since COVID-19 but not as much as they had anticipated. One of the more requested items has been help with water billing.

“Donations from individuals as well as large sum donations keep the organization afloat and are welcome at any time,” said Hanna.

“The funds for this donation from Perry Elks Lodge are distributed by the Elks National Foundation,” Tiler Eric Derry said. “But the funds actually come from the local members that donate throughout the year.”

To date, the Perry Lodge has given nearly $4 million back to the community since its inception in 1898. Most recently the lodge presented both Perry Area Food Pantry and Raccoon River Pet Rescue with $1,000 each.

More:Perry Elks donate to Raccoon River Pet Rescue

If you're interested in donating to the Good Samaritan Fund, you may contact Pastor Brownlee or Pastor Hanna at their respective churches or mail donations to PO Box 156, Perry, IA 50220.

If you're interested in becoming an Elk member and giving back to the community, you may contact Exalted Ruler Heather Erickson at 515-465-3791.