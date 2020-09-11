Great Western Bank commits $70,000 to local heroes

Submitted by Great Western Bank

PERRY – Great Western Bank is proud to announce the winners of a one-time award program called Great Gifts of Gratitude. The program will work to recognize the selfless work and unwavering dedication of community members who have gone above and beyond during the pandemic by gifting a total of $70,000 to the 140 winners across our nine-state footprint.

Through an online nomination process, Great Western Bank received over 600 nominations after asking the public to submit stories of people throughout their community who were making an impact. To make an impact back in the winners’ lives and to help local businesses at the same time, Great Western Bank is tailoring the gifts to each person for a more personal experience.

Great Western Bank of Perry is honored to have 4 winners in its community:

Brandi Valdez, $600

Juan Meraz, $300

Teresa Cromwell, $600

Sven Peterson, $1,000

“I go back to our Values,” said Mark Borrecco, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We want to empower locally and think globally, and we want to do the right thing. More so, we want to make sure we are committed to the communities we serve now more than ever.”

Look for more about the Perry Great Gifts of Gratitude winners in the Sept. 17 Perry Chief.