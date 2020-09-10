Dallas County Auditor announces 2020 satellite voting stations

Submitted by Dallas County Auditor's Office

Dallas County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Julia Helm hereby sets the following satellite absentee voting stations. Any Dallas County resident interested in casting an in-person absentee ballot for the 2020 General Election to be held Nov. 3, 2020 will have an opportunity to do so at any of the following locations:

St. Boniface Catholic Church

1200 Warrior Ln. Waukee, IA

Oct. 12-13 – 2-8 p.m.

McCreary Community Bldg.

1800 Pattee St. Perry, IA

Oct. 15-16 – 2-8 p.m.

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church

7075 Ashworth Rd. West Des Moines, IA

Oct. 22-23 – 2-8 p.m.

Heartland Presbyterian Church

14300 Hickman Rd. Clive, IA

Oct. 23 – 2-8 p.m.

Oct. 24 – 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Dallas County Temporary Elections Office

818 Court St Adel, IA

Oct. 5 through Nov. 2 – 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 24 – 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Oct. 31 – 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Mailed Absentee Ballots Drop Off

Voters may drop off any sealed and signed absentee ballots into the blue ballot box during an OPEN satellite voting session. See above for details.

For more information about the 2020 General Election, contact the Dallas County Auditor’s Office at 515-993-6914 or www.dallascountyiowa.gov.