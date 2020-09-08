Perry Public Library September Virtual Events

Submitted by Perry Public Library

Perry Public Library Craft Club Returns - Sept. 14

Craft Club, a popular adult program implemented at Perry Public Library last year will return in a virtual form this September, due to continuing COVID-19 cases in our area. The monthly event will feature a live how-to Zoom presentation with library staff, using an all-inclusive craft kit, which registrants pick-up, curbside, prior to the program. Registration is required to participate, as well as a $5 fee, which covers the cost of materials. The September event is at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 14, and the deadline is Sept. 8 for craft kits. But, if you miss the deadline, you can still Zoom with us and enjoy the presentation! The featured craft is Paper Craft Box and Cards. Anyone interested is invited to participate in Craft Club. Call the library to register or for more information: 515-465-3569.

Virtual “Latino Festival” - Sept. 19

Although the Perry Latino Festival is cancelled this year due to COVID-19, a virtual festival will be hosted on the Perry Public Library Facebook page [https://www.facebook.com/PerryLibraryIowa] beginning Saturday, Sept. 19, as well as on the Hispanics United for Perry (HUP) Facebook page. Postings will include a variety of videos and slideshows: welcome, interviews, cooking and game demonstrations, immigrants’ stories, dancers, special recognition and scholarship presentations, history of HUP, and more! Join the virtual celebration of our diverse community in 2020, while we honor our Hispanic heritage in a safe way. For more information, call Perry Public Library: 515-465-3569.

Community Helpers Family Storytimes Begin - Sept. 23

Now that the new school year is underway, Perry Public Library will resume children’s programming virtually, via Zoom software, during the pandemic, in keeping with recommended social distancing guidelines and protocols. Families with children two to five years of age are invited to register for the free Community Helpers Storytime unit, accessible from our website, beginning Wednesday, Sept. 23, and continuing through the fall season and beyond. The Storytime sessions are scheduled for 10:15-11 a.m. on Wednesdays. We will discuss the roles of doctors, dentists, police officers, firefighters, chefs, teachers, scientists and other helpers. Pre-literacy skills, songs, hands-on activities and simple crafts will be integrated into the Zoom programs and free activity kits will be available for curbside pick-up for registrants, as well. Register by calling the library: 465-3569, or email Children’s Librarian Suzanne Kestel: skestel@perry.lib.ia.us. The sessions will be offered online until in-person meetings can safely resume.

Wee Wonders Storytimes Resume Online - Sept. 24

This fall, Perry Public Library will offer Wee Wonders programming for babies (up to 18 months) online. Beginning Thursday, Sept. 24, links to pre-recorded sessions will be posted on our library website, on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, and we will continue the programs throughout the fall season and beyond. Although the recordings are free and accessible for everyone, registration is required for participants to receive the free books and handouts, available for curbside pick-up during open hours. Call Children’s Librarian Suzanne Kestel to register or for more information: 515-465-3569.

Watch for Free Farmers Market Apples in September

There will be one more free produce day at the Perry Farmers Market in September, a part of the Telligen grant sponsored Healthy Steps initiative promoted by Perry Public Library. Apples will be given out, beginning at 4 p.m., while supplies last, on a date to be determined by availability of the produce. The date will be publicized as soon as it is known.

​For additional information contact the library at 515-465-3569!