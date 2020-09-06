Perry Police Report: Aug 25-30

Submitted by Perry Police Department

It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Aug. 25

Accident: Unit two was westbound on Hwy 141 approaching Willis Ave intersection. Unit one was also westbound on Hwy 141 traveling behind unit two. Unit two began to slow to turn onto Willis Ave. The driver of unit one failed to see this action due to reported fatigue. The driver of unit one then attempted to swerve to the south to avoid the collision but the right rear front struck the left rear of unit two. Driver of unit one was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Lucinda on a theft report.

Aug. 26

Arrest: A 28 year old Des Moines resident was taken into custody and charged with driving under suspension.

Aug. 27

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Willis Ave. on a complaint of harassment.

Arrest: A 44 year old female Perry resident was taken into custody and charged with domestic abuse assault 1st offense.

Arrest: A 35 year old female Indinola resident was taken into custody and charged with driving under suspension.

Aug. 29

Arrest: A 39 year old male Perry resident was taken into custody and charged with violation of a no contact order, possession of a controlled substance 2nd offense (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 30

Officers responded to the 700 block of Williams on a report of criminal mischief. Under investigation.