Dallas County Health encourages safe Labor Day celebrations

Submitted by Dallas County Health

Dallas County Health continues to see positive cases of COVID-19 and encourages residents to incorporate public health safety practices into plans for the upcoming Labor Day Weekend. As families and friends come together to celebrate the unofficial end of summer it is vitally important to continue mitigation measures to prevent outbreaks and further spread of COVID-19.

As we celebrate the accomplishments of the Labor Movement to bring forth safe working conditions and health benefits to our workforce, we all can participate in simple actions to keep our workforce, families, and friends safe and healthy.

Avoid large group settings and parties. Opt instead for smaller gatherings with plenty of room to spread out. All parties with 10 or more people will need to follow mass gathering guidance outlined by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Continue to maintain at least 6 feet of distance from other people and wear a mask when maintaining that distance is not possible.

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. When soap and water are not available, choose a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Avoid touching your face.

If you have been placed in isolation or quarantine, stay home and participate virtually. A negative test will not release you from quarantine and it is important to stay physically away from others during that time to prevent the potential for viral transmission.

If you are feeling sick, even mildly, stay home. By staying home, if your symptoms are attributed to COVID-19, you could prevent exposing friends and family to the virus.

Together we can slow the spread of COVID-19 in Dallas County.

Contact Dallas County Health Department at 515-993-3750, phn@dallascountyiowa.gov, or @DallasCoHealth with any COVID-19 questions.