Perry Public Library Craft Club returns Sept. 14

Submitted by Perry Public Library

The popular Craft Club implemented at Perry Public Library last year will return in a virtual form this September, due to continuing COVID-19 cases in our area. The monthly event will feature a live Zoom presentation with library staff, using an all-inclusive craft kit, which registrants pick-up, curbside, prior to the program. Registration is required to participate, as well as a $5 fee, which covers the cost of materials. The September event is at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 14, with a deadline of Sept. 8, and the featured craft is Paper Craft Box and Cards. Anyone interested is invited to participate in Craft Club, but registration is required by the deadline so we can purchase sufficient materials for the craft kits needed. Call the library to register or for more information: 515-465-3569.