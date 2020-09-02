Dallas County to take part in Iowa 99 County Bible Reading Marathon Sept. 4-10

Submitted by Iowa 99 County Bible Reading Marathon

Dallas County will be taking part in the 2020 Iowa 99 County Bible Reading Marathon, inviting people to read 30-minute or more segments of the Bible Friday, Sept. 4 through Thursday, Sept. 10. Due to COVID-19, we are encouraging individuals to adopt scripture and read at home during this week if they are uncomfortable joining us at the Dallas County Courthouse lawn. Volunteers of all ages are welcome, including adults, children, senior citizens, students; all denominations, business leaders and civic leaders.

In Psalm 119:105, the psalmist David inspired by the Holy Spirit writes, "Thy Word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path." It's our goal to bring this light of hope to all in Iowa and shine it into our nation and the nations.

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the 2020 Iowa 99 County Bible Reading Marathon proclamation which recognizes the history of biblical principles and the importance of the Bible's influence in the development of our nation by many of our great national leaders, and encourages Iowans to read the Bible with the 2020 Iowa 99 County Bible Reading Marathon during the above week and in the home the rest of the year.

Reading dates and times at the Dallas County Courthouse lawn:

Friday, Sept. 4 - 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 5 - 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 6 - 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 7 - 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 8 - 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 9 - 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 10 - 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, please contact Dianne Bentley by phone, 712-790-0598; or email, diannebentley60@gmail.com