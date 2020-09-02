City of Perry announces Labor Day closings, garbage changes

Submitted by City of Perry

Perry City Hall, the Perry Water Works Office and the Perry Public Library will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7 for the Labor Day Holiday.

The Perry City Council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8 in the 2nd floor boardroom of the Town/Craft Building, 1122 Willis Ave.

Garbage routes normally scheduled for pickup on Monday, Sept. 7 will be picked up on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Garbage routes normally scheduled for pickup on Tuesday, Sept. 8, will be picked up on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

There will be NO YARD WASTE PICKUP on Wednesday, Sept. 9. Pickup will resume on Wednesday, Sept. 16 for areas NORTH of Willis Avenue.

Please call City Hall at 515-465-2481 if you have any questions.