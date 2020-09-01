Public tours of new Dallas County Sheriff's Office set for Sept. 13

Submitted by Dallas County Sheriff's Office

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office plans to offer public tours of the new Sheriff’s Office from 2-8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13. Tours will start every 30 minutes and attendees are asked to bring a mask. The new Sheriff's Office is located at 28985 Thin Blue Line Lane, Adel.

Ground was broken on the new facility on Nov. 9, 2017.

More:Dallas County breaks ground on new Public Safety Facility