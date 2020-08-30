Two Woodward-Granger Elementary students test positive for COVID-19

Staff Report

The Woodward-Granger Community School District announced Sunday that two elementary students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Matt Adams sent out a letter on Sunday night to Woodward-Granger parents, students and faculty saying two siblings have tested positive for COVID-19 at the elementary school.

Adams said in the letter that the district continues to work with local public health officials to conduct contact tracing. Individuals who have been identified as a close contact will receive separate communication with more information.

Parents and guardians are reminded to continue monitoring the students' health, Adams said, and employees should continue to monitor their own health. Anyone with symptoms related to COVID-19 should stay home.

"We want to assure our school community that the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority," Adams said in the letter. "We will continue to be diligent in following the latest guidelines from local, state and federal public health agencies to keep our community as safe as possible."