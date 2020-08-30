Perry Police Report: Aug. 17-24

Submitted by Perry Police Department

Aug. 17

Officer responded to the 1200 block of 141st on a report of a theft. Case under investigation.

Accident: Driver of vehicle one stated he was traveling on 1st and vehicle two was stopped in front of him and he struck her. Vehicle two’s driver stated the same thing but advised she and her passenger were complaining of neck pain. There was no visible damage to vehicle two, and $50 damage to vehicle one.

Officers responded to the 300 block of 7th street on a report of harassment.

Aug. 18

Responded to the 1000 block of 26th St. on a report of a possible burglary. No damages or loss at this time.

Officers responded to Pattee Park on a report of a possible domestic. Unable to locate dispute in the area.

Officers responded to the 1900 block Otley on a report of criminal mischief.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of McKinley on a report of a theft.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of 7th St. on a report of criminal mischief.

Officers received report of a theft of property from the 1400 block of Otley.

Aug. 21

Accident: Vehicle two was facing eastbound across 3rd, just north of the intersection with Estella St. blocking the entire street. Vehicle one was facing northbound on 3rd St. on the east side of the street. Vehicle one had extensive damage to the front end and vehicle two had extensive damage to the right passenger side of the pickup. The driver of vehicle two advised that he was traveling north bound on 3rd St. approaching the intersection of Estella St. After entering the intersection he was struck by vehicle one that was traveling westbound on Estella St. The driver of vehicle one stated that she had just gotten off work and was heading to Subway traveling westbound on Estella St. She stated that the sun was very bright and was glaring into her windshield, so she held one of her hands up attempting to block the sun. She stated that she didn’t see the yield sign nor vehicle two. As she entered the intersection, she struck vehicle two on the passenger side. vehicle one had extensive damage to the front bumper, hood, grill, right and left fenders. The damage was estimated at $6,000. Vehicle two had extensive damage to passenger side, including the front and rear doors, rear quarter panel and the rear axle was broken away from the frame, causing the right rear wheel to be shoved backward into the quarter panel. This also caused the drive shaft to break in half. The damage was estimated at $6,000. The driver of vehicle one was cited for failure to obey a yield sign. There were no injuries reported at the scene. Both vehicles were towed by Anytime Towing.

Officers’ responded to the 2700 block of McKinley on a report of credit card fraud. Under investigation.

Aug. 22

Officers responded to the 1200 block of 7th Street on a report of a theft. Total estimated loss $910.

Arrest: A 27 year old Bronx, New York resident was taken into custody and charged with identity theft under $1,500.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Paul on a report of an attempted break in, under investigation.

Aug. 24

Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the 800 block of 3rd Street. Verbal dispute only.