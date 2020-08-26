City of Perry to make second round through town for storm debris

Submitted by City of Perry

The city of Perry continues to keep residents informed about the storm debris cleanup happening around town. Below is the latest update from the city as of Wednesday, Aug. 26:

Debris Removal Process

City of Perry crews, along with our contractor partners, have been through the entire town once. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 26, crews will go through the town a second time to collect storm debris. The alley pick-ups will also begin at this time. Crews will only go through the alleys for special pick-up requests. Please call City Hall 515-465-2481 ASAP to be included on the alley pick-up list.

After the second round of storm debris pick-up is completed, residents must haul their storm debris to the dump site at the campground parking lot at Pattee Park.

Please avoid parking on the street in front of debris piles. This makes removing the debris extremely difficult.

As crews move through the town, we will remove hanging branches on the parking or right-of-way. Branches that are too large for city crews to remove will be removed by Walton Tree Service or other tree contractors. We will also prioritize the tree removal list at this time.

Street Cleaning Continues

Due to an issue with their equipment, the street cleaning crew will be back on Thursday, Aug. 27, Friday, Aug. 28 and possibly on Saturday, Aug. 29 to clear the gutters and vacuum out the storm drains. Please do not park in the street, if possible, on those days so the streets, gutters and storm drains can be cleaned.

Garbage Collection

Residential garbage collection is back to the regular schedule. Residents may still bring household garbage to the recycle dumpsters at the McCreary Center, Football Field Parking Lot and Parking Lot west of the Police Department until Friday, Aug. 28. Beginning Monday, Aug. 31, these dumpsters will once again be used for recyclable drop-off only.