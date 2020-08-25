Perry kindergarten student tests positive for COVID-19

The Perry Community School District was informed on Tuesday, Aug. 25 that a kindergarten student tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from the district said all classmates’ families have been contacted, as well as any adults who were in contact with the student.

The kindergarten class and teacher will be quarantined for 14 days, the statement said, based on communication with Dallas County Public Health. Virtual learning will be conducted during the 14 days.

The statement added that the quarantined kindergarten students will be able to return to on-site class on Sept. 9.

“All other students in the district can attend classes as normal,” the statement said.

Perry Superintendent Clark Wicks said in a separate interview that the district was informed of the positive COVID-19 case around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25. The district completed the notification process by 6 p.m. Wicks added that information will also be sent out to all parents.

“We are going to continue to follow our ‘Return to Learn’ plan. We highly encourage students to wear their masks,” Wicks said. "But more importantly, we want to try and keep students socially distanced and we’ve been doing that through the school day as much as we can.”

He added that for the home football games, which kick off on Friday, Aug. 28, the bleachers will be marked where people can sit.

“We encourage all people attending any kind of large group gathering to stay at least six feet apart,” Wicks said.

Perry Schools started the 2020-21 school year on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

“We had a good first few days and we’re going to continue to shoot for quite a few more good days and we’re going to do the best that we can,” Wicks said.