'Toys for Tots' program to receive funds from 100+ People for Perry

Submitted by 100+ People for Perry

The 2020 3rd Quarter 100+ People for Perry Meeting was held as a Zoom Meeting on Monday, Aug. 24.

Members selected the New Opportunities "Toys for Tots" program as the award recipient and pledged $7,400 to the program.

Checks Payable: New Opportunities (Memo Line - "Toys for Tots")

Checks may be submitted to Finneseth, Dalen, & Powell PLC - 1401 Willis Avenue Perry, IA (East side mailbox)

Mail: P.O. Box 487 Perry, IA 50220

More:Annual toy drive program wraps up in Perry

One Hundred+ People for Perry’s mission is to invest in Perry’s future through supporting current charities/non-profits/worthy projects which advance the quality of life.

After 19 meetings, the group has pledged $133,200 to 19 local non-profit projects.

The goal of 100+ People for Perry is to make four large donations each year, which will impact our community. Each contribution is to stay 100 percent in the community; no national charities will be considered.

Each charity/non-profit/worthy cause must be a 501 (c)(3) or sponsored by a 501 (c)(3), be project based, and benefit the Perry community. Non-profit organizations may be found at https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx

The next 100+ People for Perry meeting will be held at 7 p.m. (social time 6:30 p.m.) on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at La Poste, 1219 Warford St. in Perry. If conditions necessitate, the meeting will be changed to a Zoom meeting.

Anyone interested in joining 100+ People for Perry should contact Mark Powell (mpowell@fdplawfirm.com), Tom Lipovac (Tom.Lipovac@gmail.com), or Linda Kaufman (kaufmanlinda1948@gmail.com).